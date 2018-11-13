PM Imran Khan listens to Karachi MNAs’ problems, says peace is his top priority

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday with MNAs from Karachi. The elected representatives told him about the issues in their constituencies.

The delegation was led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who briefed the premier about the Karachi package.

PM Khan said that the problems of Karachi must be resolved on an urgent basis. “People will be able to see a visible change within a few months,” he said.

In the meeting, all the MNAs shared issues like water shortages, sewerage and sanitation problems and poor road infrastructure. PM Khan also discussed restoring peace and harmony to the city. “It’s our first priority to restore peace in Karachi and it is the responsibility of the state to provide a safe city to the people,” stated the premier.

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and Federal Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda briefed PM Khan about creating new jobs and the current condition of the job market in Karachi.

During the meeting, MNA Aamir Liaquat complained to PM Khan that Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had demolished shops during an anti-encroachment drive in Saddar that had obtained legal stay orders from the court. Considering the matter, the premier replied that it’s a matter of the court and the government has nothing to do with it.

PM Khan also instructed the delegation to solve the transport problems in the city and to inaugurate the Green Line BRT project for the people of Karachi soon.