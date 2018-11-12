PM Imran Khan issued notices in Zulfi Bukhari disqualification case

The Supreme Court issued notices on Monday a petition seeking the disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari, the prime minister’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bukhari have been issued notices in the case.

While fixing the next hearing for November 16, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked what portfolio Bukhari holds.

He asked Bukhari’s lawyer if an ordinary citizen could become a minister despite possessing dual nationality. “When a dual national cannot become a member of the assembly, one can also not become a minister,” the chief justice added. Bukhari holds both British and Pakistani nationalities.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan pointed out that no court has given a verdict against Bukhari as yet. The chief justice said that there is no qualification mentioned for a special assistant in the Constitution.

The next hearing will be held at the SC’s Lahore Registry.