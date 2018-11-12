PM Imran Khan issued notices in Zulfi Bukhari disqualification case

November 12, 2018

The Supreme Court issued notices on Monday a petition seeking the disqualification of Zulfi Bukhari, the prime minister’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bukhari have been issued notices in the case.

While fixing the next hearing for November 16, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked what portfolio Bukhari holds.

Related: Zulfi Bukhari’s British passport lands him in the Supreme Court

He asked Bukhari’s lawyer if an ordinary citizen could become a minister despite possessing dual nationality. “When a dual national cannot become a member of the assembly, one can also not become a minister,” the chief justice added. Bukhari holds both British and Pakistani nationalities.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan pointed out that no court has given a verdict against Bukhari as yet. The chief justice said that there is no qualification mentioned for a special assistant in the Constitution.

The next hearing will be held at the SC’s Lahore Registry.

 
 
 

See Also

India is the biggest market for bookies, says PCB chief

November 11, 2018 2:57 pm

Supreme Court delists fake degree case against NAB DG Shahzad Saleem

November 10, 2018 8:49 pm

Top court stays PHC ruling on 68 terrorists convicted by military court

November 9, 2018 9:01 pm

Supreme Court to hear fake degree case against NAB DG Shahzad Saleem

November 9, 2018 5:32 pm

How to prevent radicalisation of society?

November 8, 2018 9:37 pm

Conflicting reports on Aasia Bibi’s presence in Pakistan

November 8, 2018 2:03 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.