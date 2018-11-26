PM Imran Khan expected to announce package for tribal areas during Miramshah visit

November 26, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Miramshah today (Monday) where he is expected to announce a package for the tribal areas.

This will be his first trip to the tribal areas since taking office.

During his visit, he was briefed on the security situation, ongoing stability operations and the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons.

He is also scheduled to fly to Karachi on Tuesday for the IDEAS 2018 expo.

Related: What routes to take and avoid during IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attend the defence exhibition.

Representatives from 51 countries are displaying technology at the four-day event.

 
 
 

