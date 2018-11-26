PM Imran Khan expected to announce package for tribal areas during Miramshah visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Miramshah today (Monday) where he is expected to announce a package for the tribal areas.

This will be his first trip to the tribal areas since taking office.

Prime Minister and COAS arrived at Miran Shah, North Waziristan. Being briefed on security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-eco projects & rehab of TDPs. PM will later visit Ghulam Khan Terminal/ border fencing and address jirga of local elders at Miran Shah. pic.twitter.com/6mcbtkTssj — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) November 26, 2018

During his visit, he was briefed on the security situation, ongoing stability operations and the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons.

He is also scheduled to fly to Karachi on Tuesday for the IDEAS 2018 expo.

President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also attend the defence exhibition.

Representatives from 51 countries are displaying technology at the four-day event.