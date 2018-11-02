PM Imran Khan arrives in China for a five-day visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in China for his five-day visit. He will meet Chinese President Xi Jinpeng today (Friday) in Beijing.

He was given a guard of honour at the airport where he was received by Pakistan’s ambassador to China and Chinese officials.

During his visit, PM Khan will meet the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank president and tour the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Beijing.

He is scheduled to travel to Shanghai on November 4, where he will participate in the China International Import Expo on November 5 and deliver a keynote speech.

He will also speak to the Pakistan Business Forum.

The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and others.