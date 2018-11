Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and leaders of other political parties attended the reception of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s son on Monday night.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairman, was also invited to the reception of Saad Siddiue Bajwa.

The pictures were posted by DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor on his personal Twitter account.