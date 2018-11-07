PIA to submit its reply on ‘postmortem’ audit report

The Supreme Court summoned on Wednesday PIA’s reply on an audit report submitted by the auditor general of Pakistan.

While hearing a case on PIA’s privatisation and financial losses, the judges said the audit report is a postmortem of PIA’s performance.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed remarked that they know why the new PIA head doesn’t travel PIA. He observed that it is not possible to travel on the airline if there are no flights available.

“What has been done to PIA?” he asked.

The national flag carrier has also been ordered to submit a list of empty posts to the court.

In July, the court had ordered the auditor general to conduct a “comprehensive audit” of the airline in 10 weeks.

The top court had expressed concerns about reports that PIA had accumulated losses of Rs356 billion till 2017 and its total liabilities amounted to Rs406 billion against assets of Rs111 billion.