PIA says Fawad Chaudhry was wrong and Mushahidullah never got his brothers jobs in the airline

PIA has said that contrary to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claims, PML-N Senator Mushahidullah’s brothers were not given jobs in the national airline on his directives.

The national airline has given the senator a clean chit. Chaudhry had earlier accused Mushahidullah, who is chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, of getting his four brothers jobs in the national flag carrier during a Senate session and appointing them on senior posts.

He had remarked that Mushahidullah’s brothers Majidullah, Rashidullah, Sajidullah, and Muttillah were given appointments they did not deserve.

Opposition leaders had called for the information minister to apologise following in remarks, but he refused.

However, PIA has submitted its reply to a letter from the Senate Standing Committee in which it has said that there is no truth to the allegations against Senator Mushahidullah.

The senator has forwarded a copy of the PIA’s reply to Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.