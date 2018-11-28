Peshawar University students renew protest after inquiry report delay

The Muttahida Talba Mahaz has renewed its protests against the university administration.They say that a month and a half has passed since a group of students were harassed but the report has not been made public nor has any action been taken.As part of their protest, students are also boycotting classes.On November 12, the Muttahida Talaba Mahaz had called for a protest, saying that the university has kicked out many students from the campus hostels and hired private security personnel who are harassing them.The KP Assembly’s parliamentary committee formed to resolve the dispute has suggested that these security personnel be ‘discouraged’. It had asked the administration for details of its security plan.