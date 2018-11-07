People whose properties were damaged in recent protests to get a relief package

November 7, 2018

 

All the people who suffered losses during the recent protests will be granted a relief package.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Wednesday the Punjab government to prepare a relief package. The package will only be available for the people of Punjab.

The government will compensate people for the damage caused to their properties by the protesters of a right-wing religious party.

“During the protests, miscreants also took advantage of the protests,” said the premier. “An FIR has been registered against those who were involved in the protest.”

He remarked that 152 protesters have also been arrested from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Protests had erupted in different parts of the country after the Supreme Court acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman, in a blasphemy case. The protesters had choked major cities after blocking their thoroughfares and main roads.

 
 
 

