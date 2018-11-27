Parents relieved as Sindh government takes back decision to relocate schools

November 27, 2018

The Sindh government has taken back the decision to relocate private schools on residential plots just a day after issuing a notification.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that no action will be taken against the private schools situated on residential plots.

On Monday, the Sindh Building Control Authority had ordered the schools to shift to commercial plots before the end of winter vacations. Ghani, however, called the order a ‘misunderstanding’.

Ghani, who was speaking outside the Sindh Assembly, said that private schools will not be relocated from residential areas. “I want to assure parents and school owners that taking action against private schools will be our last option,” he said. “For now, we don’t have any plans to shut down or seal schools.”

SBCA DG Iftikhar Ahmed Kaimkhani consulted Ghani and they decided that education of the children will not be affected in any way.

The building authority remarked that laws are being flexed to commercialise the residential plots on which schools are operating. They will hold a meeting with private schools soon. All such private schools will be taken on board, including those in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad Federal-B Area and New Karachi.

Private School Association Chairperson Tariq Shah said that he is thankful to Saeed Ghani and SBCA for realising the strength of private schools.“We definitely want rules and regulations in place for schools that will open in future, but the existing schools should not be affected,” he said. “We are ready to negotiate with the government to formulate a policy.”

He told parents not to worry as private schools will remain functional.

 
 
 

