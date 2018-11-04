Parents of Lahore, Yasmin Rashid wants you to keep your children indoors

November 4, 2018




Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wants parents to keep their children inside to save them from the harmful effects of smog.

She also told parents to make sure they have green plants indoors so that they have fresh oxygen. She said young children are the most likely to be affected by the smog.

Related: After it rains in a few days, the smog in Lahore is likely to settle: Met dept

Lahore has been blanketed by a layer of smog for a while now and residents of the city have been complaining of breathing problems and irritation in their eyes.

Last year, Lahore was covered in smog for over two weeks, causing breathing problems and traffic accidents. People weren't the only ones affected -- animals and plants were also negatively impacted by the smog.
 
 
 

See Also

After it rains in a few days, the smog in Lahore is likely to settle: Met dept

November 1, 2018 10:55 am

Smog engulfs Lahore once again

October 30, 2018 4:57 pm

14 preschoolers in China injured by woman wielding a knife

October 26, 2018 12:02 pm

Children’s dispute claims three lives in Quetta

October 23, 2018 11:35 pm

Why are guards saying Dr Yasmin Rashid wants women to wear dupattas at Lahore’s Civil Secretariat?

October 20, 2018 1:00 pm

PTV to launch separate sports and children’s channels: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

August 25, 2018 6:38 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Swat Swag

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.