Panchayat orders two female MBBS students to marry their uneducated cousins in Rajanpur

The father is being threatened with the loss of 123 acres of farming land if he doesn’t comply with the panchayat’s orders. “Both my daughters are in their final year of their MBBS degrees. In June 2018, a jirga asked for my daughters' hands in marriage,” said Jagan Mazari, the father of the women. “They threatened to take away my land too.”The father asked the DPO office for help and the district police officer has ordered an investigation into the matter.DPO Haroon Rasheed assured that justice will be served and they will make sure there are no forced attempts at marriage.The panchayat wants the two women, who are studying to become doctors, to marry their uncle’s sons. Neither of the men they are expected to marry are educated.Mazari and his sons were attacked and injured around three or four months ago in connection to the case.