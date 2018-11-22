Pakistanis register 100,000 complaints through citizens’ portal

A mobile application launched by the PTI government to allow citizens to voice their grievances over creaking infrastructure has been inundated with responses.

A government official said Thursday that more than a 100,000 complaints have been registered on the official app, which was launched a month ago.

The application was intended to offer swift resolution for basic civic problems being faced by Pakistanis.

But the government has been overwhelmed with responses, particularly about problems in public services such as energy, health and education, said the prime minister’s Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani.

Durrani said around 84,000 complaints have yet to be addressed, while around 16,000 have been resolved.

Around 4,000 more complaints were received by Pakistanis living abroad, while 96% of those who downloaded the app were men.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in July with a populist slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’, promising to root out corruption.

“Our state institutions will be so strong that they will stop corruption. Accountability will start with me, then my ministers, and then it will go from there,” PM Khan said in his first speech after coming into power in July.