Pakistanis register 100,000 complaints through citizens’ portal

November 22, 2018

A mobile application launched by the PTI government to allow citizens to voice their grievances over creaking infrastructure has been inundated with responses.

A government official said Thursday that more than a 100,000 complaints have been registered on the official app, which was launched a month ago.

The application was intended to offer swift resolution for basic civic problems being faced by Pakistanis.

But the government has been overwhelmed with responses, particularly about problems in public services such as energy, health and education, said the prime minister’s Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani.

Related story: Have a complaint? PM Khan’s Pakistan Citizens Portal at your service

Durrani said around 84,000 complaints have yet to be addressed, while around 16,000 have been resolved.

Around 4,000 more complaints were received by Pakistanis living abroad, while 96% of those who downloaded the app were men.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power in July with a populist slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’, promising to root out corruption.

“Our state institutions will be so strong that they will stop corruption. Accountability will start with me, then my ministers, and then it will go from there,” PM Khan said in his first speech after coming into power in July.

 
 
 

See Also

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Faizabad sit-in case

November 22, 2018 7:55 pm

Pakistan and India to open Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims

November 22, 2018 5:23 pm

Lahore High Court petitioned to form larger bench to hear PM disqualification case

November 22, 2018 3:45 pm

Can I hold your hand? Even the Malaysian PM’s wife isn’t immune to Imran Khan’s charms

November 22, 2018 9:54 am

Loopholes in governance forced Pakistanis out of country: PM Imran Khan

November 21, 2018 5:21 pm

PM Khan says he wants to learn how to transform the country from Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad

November 21, 2018 2:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.