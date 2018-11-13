Pakistani cyclist peddles to K2 base camp from Multan in 43 days

The base camp is in Gilgit-Baltistan, at about 16,400 feet above sea level.It took Saqibur Rehman 43 days to bike his way to his destination. He claims that he is the first cyclist from Pakistan to reach the K2 base camp on a bicycle.Rehman raised the Pakistani flag at the snow-capped mountain’s base camp.He received a hero’s welcome from his family and friends in Multan who are really proud of his achievement. They hung garlands around his neck and took selfies with him.He dedicated his feat to martyred army soldiers. He said that he is thankful to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for their hospitality.