Pakistan will follow Chinese model to eradicate corruption, says PM Khan

Pakistan will follow the Chinese model to alleviate poverty and eradicate corruption to put the country on the path of progress and development, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

Khan was addressing the Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Shanghai. He said that China has lifted 700 million people from out of poverty.

He praised the Chinese President Xi Jinping and said China has reached great heights under his visionary leadership.

The prime ministers said that the overseas Pakistanis are the country’s great assets and they have always responded whenever the nation needed them.

The government is making to efforts to bring skilled workers and businessmen to back Pakistan, PM Khan said, adding that he wants Pakistani businessmen to first invest in Pakistan.