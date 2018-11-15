Pakistan recovers five abducted Iranian border guards

Pakistan has recovered at least five Iranian border guards who had been kidnapped on the border with Pakistan last month, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

“With concerted efforts of the Pakistani LEAs and armed forces, 5 abducted Iranian guards have been safely recovered,” Dr Faisal, the FO spokesman said.

With concerted efforts of the Pakistani LEAs and armed forces, 5 abducted Iranian guards have been safely recovered. They are in good health, being handed over to Iranian authorities. Concerted efforts under vigilance of the military leadership are on, to recover the other guards — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) November 15, 2018

On October 15, at least 14 Iranian guards were abducted from a border post in the Iranian city of Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Dr Faisal said that the guards were in good health and will be handed over to the Iranian authorities.

The FO spokesman said that “concerted efforts under vigilance of the military leadership are on to recover other guards”.

However, he didn’t reveal the details of how and where the Pakistani forces found the abducted Iranian border guards.

General Ramezan Sharif, a spokesperson for the Iranian Revolution Guards Corps, said that, “the terrorists have agreed to release five of the border guards in the first stage”.

The General said that all the abducted border guards will be freed but it will take time, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

Jaish al-Adl, an armed group fighting for independence in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province, had claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.

Ebrahim Azizi, spokesman of Jaish al-Adl, said the group had taken more than 10 people.

“This morning Jaish al-Adl forces attacked a border post in Mirjaveh, and captured all their weapons,” Azizi had told Reuters in an audio message.