Pakistan receives its first wave of cold weather

The northern areas of Pakistan have been hit by the season's first wave of cold weather.

Murree received its first hail and snowfall of the season after prolonged periods of cold winds. The upper areas of Swat have caught up with the cold too.

The Malam Jabba Valley is covered in snow while Naran and Shogran in Mansehra have received four inches of snowfall. Temperatures have fallen below zero.  The Neelum and Leepa valleys in Azad Kashmir are also covered in snow.

The Meteorological Department predicts that the snowfall will continue for the next 24 hours.

Azad Kashmir received rain and snow and the temperature dropped in Karnah. Rawlakot and Poonch also received snowfall.

In the south of the country, snowfall in Chaman, Balochistan caused temperatures to drop below freezing point. Wood is being sold for Rs500 to Rs700 in Chaman and Rs200 to Rs250 in Toba Achakzai, Balochistan.

Temperatures in Kalat have been recorded at -1 degrees and -2 degrees.
 
 
 

