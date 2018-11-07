Pakistan raises Aafia Siddiqui issue with US authorities regularly: FO

The Foreign Office has said that Pakistan has been regularly raising the issue of Dr Aafia Siddiqui with the US authorities.

In a statement, the FO said that Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston pays consular visits to Dr Siddiqui to inquire about her well-being and conveys her messages to her family.

The FO’s statement comes a day after a letter of Dr Aafia Siddiqui addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced in the media.

“I want to get out of prison, my imprisonment in the US is illegal as I was kidnapped and taken to the US,” she said in a message sent through Pakistan’s consul general.

Aafia asked the consul general to convey her message to Imran Khan when she paid her a visit on October 9, 2018.

“Imran Khan had supported me in the past also,” Siddiqui said in a message. “I have always considered him one of my biggest heroes and wish to see him as the Khalifa of all Muslims.”

“The issue of human and legal rights of Dr Aafia Siddiqui was also raised in the meeting at MoFA with Ambassador Alice Wells on November 6,” the FO said.

The Foreign Minister will soon meet Dr Siddiqui’s sister in Islamabad, the statement said.

On Sept 23, 2010, a New York court sentenced Dr Siddiqui to 86 years in prison.

Dr Siddiqui’s supporters claimed that she was arrested in Pakistan and transferred to US custody. Both the US and Pakistani officials, however, said that she was arrested in Afghanistan.

Dr Siddiqui, an MIT graduate, allegedly went missing for five years before she was discovered in Afghanistan. It is believed that she snatched a gun during an interrogation in Afghanistan and tried to shoot a US soldier.

She was also accused of working for Al Qaeda.