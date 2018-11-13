Pakistan Post introduces ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities

In an attempt to revamp the Pakistan Post, the government has launched ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities.

Pakistan Post is going towards e-commerce, rebranding, mobile money orders and enhanced logistics facilities through its network of 13,000 post offices across the country, Minister of State for Postal Services Murad Saeed said Tuesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Murad Saeed said that the Pakistan post has a market of around Rs80 billion.

This will help the department not only overcome its current losses, but also make it an earning institution, the minister said.

Earlier, Saeed launched the Electronic Money Order service for the quick transfer of up to Rs50,000.

Initially, the Electronic Money Order service is being started at 93 General Post Offices across Pakistan and it will be extended to other post offices later on.