Pakistan lodges protest with Bangladesh after burglary in high commission

Foreign Office urged the Bangladesh government to take action against those involved and increase the security of the high commission.Dr Muhammad Faisal, foreign office spokesperson, said that the unidentified men broke into the consular section and stole computers.The computers contain important data that might be misused, he added.Pakistan High Commission registered a complaint with Bangladesh police and an FIR was also lodged. Bangladesh Foreign Office was also informed about the incident.The FO has urged Dhaka to share a detailed report after investigation.