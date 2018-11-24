Pakistan invites Sushma Swaraj, Indian politicians for Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony

November 24, 2018

Pakistan has invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Indian’s Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the corridor in Punjab’s Narowal city.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has dispatched the invitations.

The world could see Pakistan’s positive approach towards India and its intentions, the minister said in a statement on Saturday.

On November 22, Pakistan and India had agreed to open Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

India will build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the border with Pakistan.

The open corridor will give the pilgrims easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak passed away on September 22, 1539.

Sushma Swaraj won’t come to Pakistan

Sushma Swaraja, India’s Minister of External Affairs, thanked his Pakistani counterpart for the invitation.

However, Swaraj said that she is “unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib on the scheduled date”.

“The government of India will be represented by my esteemed colleagues Mrs Harsimat Kaur Badal and Mr H.S Puri,” she said.

 
 
 

