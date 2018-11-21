Pakistan begins Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations with 21-gun salutes

In Lahore’s Mehfooz Garrison, the day began with a recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a 21-gun salute. In Peshawar, a 21-gun salute was given at the Colonel Sher Khan Stadium, as well as Islamabad’s Sports Complex.Strict security measures have been taken to ensure the safe culmination of the processions and rallies in various cities.In Karachi, the main procession will begin at Memon Masjid in Boulton Market and will culminate at Nishtar Park. Roads along the route the procession will take have been sealed with containers and other barriers. Only cars with special passes are allowed to enter the procession.Over 8,000 police personnel are on security duty in the city for the main procession and other smaller rallies that will be held. Women and children have been barred from participating in the procession.In Lahore, 19 rallies are expected to be held. There will be 10,000 police personnel on duty. The main procession will begin at the Railway Station.Safe City cameras will be used to monitor the situation, according to the police. Dolphin Force personnel as well as policemen in plainclothes will be part of the procession to provide extra security.In Multan, 66 rallies and processions are expected to be held. Strict security measures have been taken to ensure peace in the city and 2,019 police officers are on duty.Security at entry and exit points to the city has been heightened and CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the situation. A traffic plan has been devised with alternative routes for motorists.In Rawalpindi, over 400 rallies and processions will be held. The first procession will begin from Committee Chowk.In Faisalabad, a security plan has been issued and over 3,000 security personnel will be on duty.In Attock, the main procession began from the Lalazar Hockey Stadium. It will cross major roads in the city before culminating at the Girls High School. Forty-seven groups will participate in the procession. Over 2,000 policemen have been deployed for security. Mobile phone services have been suspended in the area.With additional input from Usama Durrani and Meher Imran Nawaz.