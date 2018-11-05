Pakistan and China to start trading in yuan: Fawad Chaudhry

“The trade between Pakistan and China has been valued at $15 billion,” said Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday. The two countries are working on improving their economic cooperation, he remarked.“China has stood by us at all times,” he said. “We built a corridor together, and now we are opening its doors for agriculture and new industrial zones.”The currency swap arrangement between the State Bank and People’s Bank of China has been extended by three years.Chaudhry said that Pakistan is looking forward to working with China in space programmes. He remarked that first Pakistani astronaut will go to space in 2022, adding that SUPARCO will start taking applications for it from next month onwards.Taking a jibe at recent protesters, he remarked that some people need to be sent to space. “There are four to five people that SUPARCO should send to space, and not tell them how to come back,” he added.The information minister said that the PTI government has improved Pakistan’s international ties. “The Islamic world is looking to Imran Khan to solve its problems,” he said.Over the protests against the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, he remarked that the provinces have been given a deadline to submit all details of the damage caused by the rioters by Monday night.