Pakistan affected by proxy wars in Syria, Yemen: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to mediate between conflicting parties in Yemen to restore peace and stop the bloodshed.

There was no tension in the Middle East and Gulf region in the past but now the situation has changed, the minister told the Senate.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was affected by the proxy wars in Syria and Yemen.

The US has withdrawn from its agreement with Iran and renewed its sanctions on the country, Qureshi said, adding that it would have an effect on Iran’s stability.

The minister said that the European Union had its differences with the US after it renewed sanctions on Iran and it is taking steps to keep its trade ties with Iran intact.

He added that Iran and Saudi Arabia are both important to Pakistan.

Pakistan and Imran Khan had taken the lead in playing a role to find a solution of the conflict, he added.