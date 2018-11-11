PAC chairmanship should be given to PTI: Fawad Chaudhry

The chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee should be given to the PTI, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan doesn’t have any personal agenda, while the opposition’s politics is entirely based on personal agenda.

Chaudhry said that the process of accountability will continue and there will be no compromise with corrupt individuals.

We are taking steps to restore the supremacy of law, the minister said.

Taking a dig at the PML-N, Chaudhry said that it was not easy to take on the ‘corrupt mafia’.

The NAB official’s degree became fake after Shehbaz Sharif was arrested, he said, referring to Lahore’s NAB DG Shehzad Saleem.

The minister clarified that there are no issues between the governor and chief minister of the Punjab province.

In a video leaked on Satuday, Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema was telling Jahangir Tareen: “Sir, you should control Sarwar.” After which Elahi says the same thing. “He will not let your chief minister continue [for long],” Cheema adds.