Over 100 illegal frame shops to be removed from Karachi’s Jinnah market

The market, which is often referred to as ‘frame market’, is located near Jama Cloth.The operation by the KMC is under way on MA Jinnah road. More than 400 illegal shops were demolished in Arambagh and Lighthouse on Monday. The area is being cleared of debris.The shopkeepers at Jinnah market were given a notice and they have started vacating their shops. Police and Rangers will supervise the operation. K-Electric has cut the power connection of the shops.According to KMC, 102 illegal frame shops will be removed in a few hours which were built on footpaths since 40 years.The drive to restore Karachi to its former glory and clear the metropolis of encroachment began on the orders of the Supreme Court.