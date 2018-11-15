Opposition senators stage a walkout, call for Fawad Chaudhry’s apology

November 15, 2018




Opposition senators have taken exception to Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks and are demanding an apology.  

Senators walked out after Leader of the House Shibli Faraz defending the minister. Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, he lambasted the opposition for the misuse of funds.

Opposition senators like Sherry Rehman of the PPP said that Chaudhry’s actions are an insult to the House and its members.

She objected to his casual attitude, language and gestures. “It can’t work like this,” she said, adding that they haven’t seen behaviour like this even in General Zia’s time. We will not let this rubbish stand, she said, adding that they will not allow this to become an accepted tradition.

Related: PTI and PML-N face off as Punjab MPAs vote to elect two new senators

Senator Rehman said that if they do not receive an apology, they will run parliament from outside.

PML-N Senator Raja Zafarul Haq told Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani that no one listens to him, nor do they stop talking when he has their microphones shut off.

Senator Faraz told opposition members not to talk about the character of ministers. “Criticise our policies as much as you want, that is your right, but not our leader or ministers,” he said, adding that people had used objectionable language against Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI ministers. “Where was the opposition’s [outrage] then?” he asked.
 
 
 

