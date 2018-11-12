One killed, two injured in marble mine explosion in Buner

A person was killed and two injured after a blast occurred in a marble mine in District Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The mine is located in Bampokha locality of Sawari tehsil.

The injured were shifted to Daggar Hospital in a private vehicle due to the non-availability of an ambulance or rescue teams.

The workers had started a fire inside the mine to keep themselves warm. The heat caused an explosion inside the mine and pieces of rocks fell on the workers.

District Buner is famous for its marble industry. The marble extracted from these mines is supplied everywhere in Pakistan. People continue to work in mines without any safety precautions.