One killed, two injured in marble mine explosion in Buner

November 12, 2018

A person was killed and two injured after a blast occurred in a marble mine in District Buner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The mine is located in Bampokha locality of Sawari tehsil.

The injured were shifted to Daggar Hospital in a private vehicle due to the non-availability of an ambulance or rescue teams.

Related: Death toll in Balochistan’s Harnai mine explosion rises to three

The workers had started a fire inside the mine to keep themselves warm. The heat caused an explosion inside the mine and pieces of rocks fell on the workers.

District Buner is famous for its marble industry. The marble extracted from these mines is supplied everywhere in Pakistan. People continue to work in mines without any safety precautions.

 
 
 

See Also

KP bans use of smartphones and tablets in hospitals

October 30, 2018 5:19 pm

Why did KP CM Mehmood Khan need security to accompany him out of Swat event?

October 23, 2018 5:36 pm

No new tax as KP allocates more for power and energy sectors

October 15, 2018 9:10 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to present Rs612b budget

October 15, 2018 11:12 am

Displaced North Waziristan men dance Attan to get govt’s attention

October 9, 2018 6:39 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives first spell of winter showers

October 8, 2018 7:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.