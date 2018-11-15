One killed in bomb blast in Khyber district’s Bara

November 15, 2018

Photo: AFP

A passerby was killed due to a planted bomb in the Bara tehsil of Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

According to sources in the commissioner’s office, the blast occurred in the remote area of Mamanri.

The deceased has been identified as Wazir Khan. He was passing by when the bomb exploded. It was so loud that the sound of the explosion was heard in the surrounding areas as well.

Administration officials and law enforcement agencies reached the spot to monitor the situation and collect evidence.

The area has been affected by terrorism and appropriate steps to disarm and remove explosives were not taken after the military operations in the area. Authorities have hinted that the bomb was old and placed a long time ago.

 
 
 

