Obituary: SP Tariq Khan Dawar, the man who knew no fear

Peshawar SP Tariq Khan Dawar had dedicated his life to fighting injustice and protecting people.

His colleagues remember him as a dutiful and courteous officer. He was a part of Peshawar’s literary circle and wrote poetry in Pashto.

He was known for his resilience and bravery and had spent 23 years in the police force.

Dawar was born in North Waziristan on December 4, 1968. He was recruited as an assistant sub-inspector after passing his KP Public Service Commission examination.

He completed his matriculation in 1983, his BA in 1984 and his MA in Pashto Literature in 1989.

The next year, he was appointed the SHO of Bannu Town. He was promoted to sub-inspector in 2002.

He served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Forces and was deployed in Marrakech, Morocco, in 2003. In 2005, he was a part of the forces in Sudan. This is the same year he was shot and wounded in the left foot and arm.

In 2007, he became an inspector. From 2009 to 2012, he was an assistant director in the Federal Investigation Agency. In 2014, he served as DSP Crimes Peshawar Circle and DSP Faqirabad. He was a recipient of the Quaid-e-Azam Police Award.

He was posted as the head of Peshawar police’s rural circle two months before his murder.