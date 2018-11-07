No public holiday on Iqbal Day in ‘Naya Pakistan’

There will be no public holiday on Iqbal Day, which is observed on November 9.

An Interior Ministry spokesperson clarified that no notification has been issued by the ministry declaring November 9 as a public holiday. Allama Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

On Tuesday, Nisar Cheema, a PML-N lawmaker, tabled a resolution in the assembly seeking a public holiday on Allama Iqbal’s birth anniversary. However, the resolution was opposed by his own party members.

Ahsan Iqbal, the former interior minister, said that Pakistanis need to work harder if they want to compete with other nations. “We don’t need more holidays,” he added.

Sheheryar Afridi, the state minister for interior, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet have not taken a single day off since coming into power.

“Naya Pakistan’s vision is to work seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” he told the National Assembly.