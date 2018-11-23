No proof Nawaz transferred money for Flagship: witness

November 23, 2018

Photo: AFP

Investigating officer Muhammad Kamran remarked that the is no proof that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif transferred money for Flagship Investment.

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Harris continued his cross-examination for the fifth day on Friday.

Related: NAB couldn’t prove its accusations against me, Nawaz tells accountability court

Kamran said that there is no proof that Nawaz’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, sold 50% shares of Ahli Steel Mill. This is what the JIT wrote in its report too, he remarked.

Moreover, Nawaz was given one-day exemption from appearance to attend Qur’an Khwani of his deceased wife, Kulsoom Nawaz.

Flagship reference has been adjourned till November 26, while Al Azizia till November 27.

 

 

 
 
 

See Also

NAB files references against former KDA DG, MPA

November 23, 2018 4:58 pm

NAB couldn’t prove its accusations against me, Nawaz tells accountability court

November 22, 2018 9:49 pm

PM Khan says he wants to learn how to transform the country from Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad

November 21, 2018 2:30 pm

Three policemen taken into custody for ‘blackmailing’ Punjab minister’s son and friends

November 19, 2018 6:19 pm

What’s so strange about my sons working abroad, Nawaz asks accountability court judge

November 19, 2018 11:29 am

SC orders formation of a larger bench to hear Model Town case on Dec 5

November 19, 2018 11:27 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Mahim Maher

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.