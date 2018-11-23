No proof Nawaz transferred money for Flagship: witness

Investigating officer Muhammad Kamran remarked that the is no proof that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif transferred money for Flagship Investment.

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Harris continued his cross-examination for the fifth day on Friday.

Kamran said that there is no proof that Nawaz’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, sold 50% shares of Ahli Steel Mill. This is what the JIT wrote in its report too, he remarked.

Moreover, Nawaz was given one-day exemption from appearance to attend Qur’an Khwani of his deceased wife, Kulsoom Nawaz.

Flagship reference has been adjourned till November 26, while Al Azizia till November 27.