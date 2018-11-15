‘No one has the right to humiliate a federal minister’: Fawad Chaudhry defends himself after Senate controversy

Pakistan’s information minister defended his stance after being barred from Senate while briefing the media about the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

He said that the government is “not satisfied” with the events that unfolded at the Senate. “No one has the right to humiliate a federal minister,” he remarked. “Did I say anything that was against the parliament?”

Chaudhry remarked that he said that he has the right to question the funds spent by the provincial governments.

Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had barred Chaudhry from attending the Senate session after he failed to apologise to the upper house. The opposition staged a walkout too.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will share the landmark achievements of the government on November 28.

“We have taken some big steps, including new policies for agriculture, development, poverty alleviation,” Chaudhry said.

The cabinet discussed the case of Afsheen Baksh, a Danish woman of Pakistani descent, whose two daughters were forcibly brought to Pakistan against the ruling of a Danish court.

“We believe that we should respect the decision of the courts of foreign countries,” he said. It has been decided that a barrister will conduct a preliminary inquiry and then the final decision will be made.

The cabinet dilated upon the issue of tenure safety of senior bureaucrats in detail. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan firmly believes that bureaucracy should be free from any political interference.

The minister said the appointment of bureaucrats should be linked with their performance and not political connections.

He said the cabinet has decided to form a cabinet committee headed by Shehzad Arbab, to look into the affairs of tenures of bureaucrats and present its suggestions to the cabinet. Other members include Pervez Khattak, Shaikh Rasheed, and Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Chaudhry said the cabinet took a decision about the rehabilitation of 193 state-owned enterprises by deciding to incorporate Sarmaya Pakistan Company. The prime minister will head the Board of Governors of this company, while three ministers will be its members.

The company will look into the affairs of all state-owned enterprises and give suggestions.

He said the cabinet also decided that all Pakistani prisoners incarcerated abroad will be given legal assistance. “The government is also committed to bring Dr Aaafia Siddiqui back.”

He said the cabinet decided to defer the budget of National Technology Council, till its approval by the Economic Coordination Committee.