No could even imagine putting pressure on the judiciary: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar

November 21, 2018




My first duty is judicial reforms, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar told the media in London Wednesday morning.

There are no high-profile or low-profile cases for us, a case is a case, he said. Pressure may have been put on the judiciary at one time but now it is something people can’t even imagine, said the top judge, dismissing claims that the judiciary was being pressured.

There is only one justice system in Pakistan, he clarified. Justice Nisar is in London to raise funds for the Supreme Court’s Diamer-Bhasha Dam Fund.
 
 
 

