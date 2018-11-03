NHA auctions off 35 vehicles but doesn’t hand over the car papers

November 3, 2018




Thirty-five cars and two motorcycles were auctioned off on Saturday by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in Balochistan without providing the bidders with the original documents of the vehicles.

The NHA arranged the auction as part of the prime minister's austerity drive. The bidders bought the cars without viewing them and then later complained of not receiving the documents.

Three cars from Quetta and 32 cars and two motorcycles from Khuzdar, Panjgur and Gwadar were auctioned off for Rs34 million.

The NHA administration said that the auctioned vehicles were from various projects and their official records are available. The bidders will be issued the NOCs soon.

According to the administration, the NHA has auctioned off 184 vehicles and earned over Rs200 million so far.

The authority plans to auction off another 20 vehicles in Gilgit-Baltistan soon.
 
 
 

