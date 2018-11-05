Naya Pakistan housing scheme’s pilot project to start in January

The construction of houses under the pilot project of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme will start simultaneously in six districts of Punjab from January 1, 2019.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the sites and perform the ground-breaking, Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said on Monday.

He said a decision was taken to launch the pilot project in Faisalabad but it has now been extended to five more cities Sailkot, Lodhran, Chiniot, Bahawalnagar and Muzaffargarh.

The minister said deliberations were under way on the project’s financial model.

International firms and private land developers were taking interest in the project, he added.

“Under the first phase, construction of 10,000 houses will start in the beginning of the next year,” he said.