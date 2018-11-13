Nawaz wants Maryam to leave Pakistan, sit silently: Najam Sethi

“Mian sahib wants cases against Maryam Nawaz to be finished,” said Sethi. “He wants Maryam Nawaz to leave Pakistan and sit silently.”Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been silence since their release from Adiala jail. They were sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail respectively by an accountability court in Avenfield properties case in July this year.Najam Sethi said that Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in NAB's custody in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam and Ramzan sugar mills case, is in trouble because he declined to sideline his brother.“He was told to sideline his brother, but Shehbaz Sharif said ‘I am nothing without my brother’,” Sethi said.