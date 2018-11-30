Nawaz to record statement in Flagship reference on Monday

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will start recording his statement in Flagship reference from Monday onwards.

The accountability court accepted on Friday his request to record statement on Monday.

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris remarked that the answers to 62 questions are ready. “We just want to review some records,” he remarked.

The court has asked him 78 additional questions, making it 140 questions altogether.

Related: No proof Nawaz transferred money for Flagship: witness

On November 23, investigating officer Muhammad Kamran remarked that there is no proof that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif transferred money for Flagship Investment.

Kamran said that there is no proof that Nawaz’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, sold 50% shares of Ahli Steel Mill. This is what the JIT wrote in its report too, he remarked.