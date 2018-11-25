Nawaz to meet brother Shehbaz on Monday

November 25, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet brother Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

Shehbaz is currently in NAB’s custody for involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam.

The accountability bureau has approved Nawaz’s request to meet Shehbaz.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif gets 7-day transit remand to attend NA session 

Moreover, the PML-N president also went for a medical examination. CT scans of his chest and stomach were conducted at a private laboratory in Islamabad.

A four-member medical board requested the opposition leader’s medical examination.

 

 

 
 
 

See Also

No proof Nawaz transferred money for Flagship: witness

November 23, 2018 6:58 pm

NAB files references against former KDA DG, MPA

November 23, 2018 4:58 pm

NAB couldn’t prove its accusations against me, Nawaz tells accountability court

November 22, 2018 9:49 pm

Shehbaz Sharif gets seven-day transit remand to attend NA session

November 22, 2018 12:14 pm

What’s so strange about my sons working abroad, Nawaz asks accountability court judge

November 19, 2018 11:29 am

SC orders formation of a larger bench to hear Model Town case on Dec 5

November 19, 2018 11:27 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.