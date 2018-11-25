Nawaz to meet brother Shehbaz on Monday

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet brother Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

Shehbaz is currently in NAB’s custody for involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam.

The accountability bureau has approved Nawaz’s request to meet Shehbaz.

Moreover, the PML-N president also went for a medical examination. CT scans of his chest and stomach were conducted at a private laboratory in Islamabad.

A four-member medical board requested the opposition leader’s medical examination.