Nawaz Sharif, Maryam issued notices in Avenfield sentence suspension case

The Supreme Court issued notices on Saturday to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in a petition challenging the suspension of their sentences in the Avenfield reference.

The NAB prosecutor general has also been issued a notice by the court.

A special bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mushir Alam, has been formed to hear the appeal submitted by NAB.

The next hearing has been set for Tuesday, November 6. During the last hearing, the court had approved NAB’s appeal for hearing.