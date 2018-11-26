Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif reunite at the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad

November 26, 2018




Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met his brother Shehbaz Sharif at the Minister’s Enclave in Islamabad Monday afternoon.

Shehbaz’s official residence in the Minister’s Enclave has been designated as a sub-jail during his transit remand. He is in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session.

During the meeting, Nawaz asked his younger brother, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, about his health. He also discussed with him the political situation in the country and the NAB case. They also discussed talks with opposition parties.

Nawaz arrived at the sub-jail at around 12pm, straight after his accountability court hearing.

Shehbaz recently underwent a medical examination. CT scans of his chest and stomach were conducted at a private laboratory in Islamabad. A four-member medical board had requested the opposition leader’s medical examination.
 
 
 

