NAB wants Shehbaz Sharif’s sons on ECL

Pakistan’s accountability bureau has decided to put the names of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s two sons on the no-fly list.

They have submitted a request to the interior ministry.

Hamza and Salman should be stopped from travelling abroad, the NAB said.

Shehbaz Sharif is currently in NAB’s custody for involvement in the Ashiana Housing scam.

On October 10, the bureau grilled Salman for owning assets beyond his income. He appeared before the bureau’s Lahore office. A three-member team investigated him for 1.5 hours.

He submitted documents for his businesses. The accountability bureau gave him a questionnaire. He has been given seven days to submit a reply.

On November 1, Hamza obtained pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court to avoid being arrested by NAB. He has been nominated in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case in which he recorded his statement in front of NAB earlier.

On May 18, he told the accountability court in Lahore that he chaired board meetings of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company in his capacity as a member of the ruling PML-N and not as a board member.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Safdar were placed on the ECL on August 21. On July 6, they were convicted by an accountability court for failing to disclose details of properties in London. The conviction was suspended by the Islamabad High Court and they are out on bail.

On October 10, they approached the interior ministry to take their names off the ECL. In three separate letters to the interior ministry, they said that their names should be removed as no institution ordered it.