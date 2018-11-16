NAB tortures people in custody, says Mujahid Kamran

“They torture people,” Kamran told SAMAA TV in an exclusive interview. “I saw with my own eyes the torture marks on the body of a man named Haji Nadeem.” He said that Nadeem told him he was hanged by his arm and beaten with sticks.Kamran was arrested by NAB on October 5 for allegedly hiring people illegally and granting contracts to undeserving companies. He was released on bail by the LHC on November 10.The NAB is currently investigating high profile corruption cases against the politicians and bureaucrats, including Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahad Cheema, and Fawad Hassan Fawad.“NAB has arrested many innocent people and they don’t release them because they think it will embarrass them,” he alleged. The opposition parties have accused the NAB of leaking false information and attempting to influence public opinion.On November 9, the opposition parties submitted a privilege motion in the National Assembly, asking the house to stop NAB officials from conducting media trial of the opposition members. Mujahid Kamran said the NAB chairman should bar his officials from sharing ‘distorted’ stories with the media.“I got very angry when I heard that some NAB official accused me of earning money illegally,” he said. “I told NAB chairman that I was the vice-chancellor for nine years and after my retirement, I shifted to a rented house.” The former PU VC said he had to sell his plot and borrow money from colleagues to buy a new home.“I don’t expect justice from the accountability court,” he added.Kamran said that the bureau has installed CCTV cameras in every cell and you can’t switch off the lights. “Not only CCTV cameras but they heard your conversation too,” he claimed. “What is embarrassing is that they have cameras installed everywhere, even where we take shower.”He remarked that Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, who was arrested on October 5 for his alleged involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam, is being kept in Cell 13 alone. “There were two, three people in other cells,” Kamran said.The professor claimed that he met Fawad Hasan Fawad, the former secretary of both Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, inside the lockup and he told him that he didn’t become an approver against Shehbaz Sharif.“I wouldn’t have been jailed if I had become an approver,” Kamran quoted Fawad as saying.However, this was denied by NAB spokesperson. The bureau said that the two never met in the lockup.Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan remarked that Dr Mujahid Kamran is lying to save himself and his cronies. “Will a criminal or an accused tell us about investigations?” He asked while speaking to SAMAA TV.