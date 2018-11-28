NAB raids Bahria Town office at Karachi’s Super Highway

A team from the National Accountability Bureau has raided an office of Malik Raiz’s Bahria Town off the Super Highway in Karachi.

The NAB officials seized some documents from Bahria Town’s office.

The raid was conducted after we found an important piece of evidence from an office of the Malir Development Authority in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, a NAB official told SAMAA Digital Wednesday.

A NAB spokesperson declined to comment on the raid and said details would be released to the media soon.

NAB had raided an office of the MDA on November 26 and found what it said was an important document against Bahria Town.

The MDA is accused of illegally transferring government land to Bahria Town on Karachi’s Super highway.

The case is being heard in the Supreme Court. A three-member bench of the apex court has barred Bahria Town from collecting more installments from allottees.

The court had also ordered Bahria Town to halt construction work.

The accountability watchdog had recorded statements of six MDA officials in connection with the investigation.