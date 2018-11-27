NAB finds important document in Bahria Town investigation

November 27, 2018

The NAB claimed to have recovered an important document against Malik Riaz’s Bahria Town during a raid conducted at Malir Development Authority’s office in Karachi.

The raid was conducted at an office of Malir Development Authority in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The MDA is accused of illegally transferring government land to Bahria Town on Karachi’s Super highway.

The case is being heard in the Supreme Court. A three-member bench of the apex court has barred Bahria Town from collecting more installments from the allottees.

The court had also ordered Bahria Town to halt construction work.

The accountability watchdog also recorded statements of six MDA officials in connection with the investigation.

 
 
 

