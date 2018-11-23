NAB files references against former KDA DG, MPA

Pakistan’s accountability bureau swung into action in Karachi on Friday.

National Accountability Bureau filed references against former director general of Karachi Development Authority among others. A reference has been filed against former Sindh MPA Allah Dino Khan Bhayo.

Moreover, many suspects have been arrested and they were presented before the accountability court.

Related: Senior NAB officials reshuffled as government steps up anti-corruption drive

On October 26, NAB conducted a raid at the office of the Sindh information department in Karachi and seized records relating to advertisements.

The records were from before 2013. The team also questioned the four employees at the office.

NAB says contracts and advertisements were given to preferred people and news outlets. It has taken records relating to those advertisements in newspapers, TV channels, radio stations and other media outlets into its custody.