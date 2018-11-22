NAB couldn’t prove its accusations against me, Nawaz tells accountability court

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has recorded his statement in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

At his 113th court hearing, he remarked that the National Accountability Bureau has failed to prove that he is the owner of the steel mills. He declined to present evidence in his favour. He remarked that NAB couldn’t prove its accusations against him.

“NAB did not submit any proof that Hussain and Hassan were under my guardianship,” he remarked. “Hussain sent me the money because he is my son.”

He shared a picture taken in 1970 which shows former president visiting Ittefaq Foundry and Nawaz standing with him. “People who are asking for our assets should see this picture,” he said. “We had all of this at that time too.”

The court has summoned the respondent’s final arguments in the case.

In the Flagship reference, Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Harris couldn’t complete the cross-examination of the investigating officer. The prosecution and the defence had an argument over a question pertaining to Nawaz’s cousin Tariq Shafi.

The court sent the IO outside the court and adjourned the hearing till November 23, Friday.