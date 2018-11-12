NAB bars officials from appearing on TV shows

The National Accountability Bureau has barred its officials from appearing on TV talks shows.

According to a statement, NAB Chairperson Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has imposed a ‘complete ban’ on its officials appearing on media.

Iqbal said that the NAB spokesperson will be in touch with the media if they request information about corruption references and cases. He remarked that he respects all the members of assemblies.

The statement comes a few days after Shehzad Saleem, the director general of Lahore NAB, appeared on several TV talks shows to discuss the ongoing corruption cases against politicians and bureaucrats. Saleem spoke to five channels — Geo News, Hum TV, ARY News, SAMAA TV and Dunya TV.

Related: Opposition submits privilege motion against NAB’s Lahore DG for ‘media trial’ of its members

During his interview with SAMAA TV, he said the bureau has more than enough evidence to file a reference against Shehbaz and will do so by the end of November.

He claimed that Shehbaz was trying to influence the inquiries. NAB doesn’t arrest anyone without any reason, Saleem said. He said what Shehbaz told the National Assembly was out of context. The NAB DG was severely criticised by the opposition parties.

The opposition submitted a privilege motion against Saleem in the National Assembly on Friday. They said that he “conducted a media trial of opposition members, attempted to influence the so-called cases against the members of the National Assembly, provided details of the matters that are sub-judice, revealed details of confidential and secret NAB documents and maligned the reputation of the members of the parliament”. He breached the privilege of the members of the opposition, the opposition members added.

The NAB chairperson has sought the record of official’s media interviews to review them. He urged media to refrain from speculations.