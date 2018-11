The accountability court gave NAB the green light on Friday to present new documents as evidence in the Flagship reference against former premier Nawaz Sharif.

It also accepted Nawaz’s request to be exempted from appearing in court.

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris has accused NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi of using profane language during a media talk. In reply, Abbasi asked Haris to present video evidence of the fact.