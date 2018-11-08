Murder suspect on the run after fleeing from DI Khan court

A murder suspect managed to flee from a court in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

This is the second time the suspect has fled from the police custody. The police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Ahmed Nawaz, killed his wife after she refused to go back home with him.

He was injured when the Dera Town SHO Muhammad Adnan attempted to arrest him. He was shifted to a hospital, from where he had managed to flee.

He was arrested again and shifted to the Central Jail.